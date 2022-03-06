A tender-hearted little boy named Jackson Ptacek in Noblesville, Indiana, recently set out on a mission to spread kindness to others.

The child approached his parents a few days before Christmas and told them about his plans, WKYC reported in January.

He explained he had been “thinking about something for a lot of days” and wanted to collect stuffed animals for children who did not have one of their own, according to his mother, Abbi.

“I asked him earlier, too, ‘Why do you want to do this?’ He said, ‘If a kid feels sad, I want them to be able to get their stuffed animal and feel happy,'” she recalled. According to the Douglas Cuddle Toy website, stuffed animals can help distract from pain, create a feeling of comfort, and also help relieve stress. Jackson’s parents eventually asked their relatives and friends to send unused teddy bears or donations to shop for the toys and the mission turned into “Jackson’s January of Joy.”

The family decided to give the toys to first responders to have for children whom they might encounter during their shifts, and to Fueled for School, a group offering meals to needy students.