Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s husband, Kelley Foxx, called police to their Flossmoor home last weekend over a domestic incident and informed officers upon their arrival that Kim had become physical with him and slapped him in the face, according to a police report obtained by local and national media.

At around 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, officers with the Flossmoor Police Department, some 28 miles south of Chicago, responded to the Foxx residence after Kelley reported “a domestic with his wife,” the police report procured by CWB Chicago and Fox News correspondent Matt Finn stated. Once officers arrived on the scene, “Kelley explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” an officer wrote in the report.

She requested he leave the residence, but he would not, causing Kim to turn to force, Kelley told officers. While he tried to exit a bathroom, she allegedly blocked his path, and he further stated that Kim latched onto his shirt collar and flung his video game controller, the report noted. Kelley reportedly said he went to turn on the television, and Kim ripped the controller from his hand and tossed it. While laying out these allegations to officers, Kim was in earshot and reportedly said, “All that is true,” according to the document.

Kelley then stated that Kim slapped him on the left cheek, though an officer who checked him out with a flashlight reported not seeing any signs that Kelley had been hit, the report asserted. The state’s attorney’s husband replied by saying that he wanted to ensure someone knew what was transpiring in terms of Kim’s physical aggression, adding he wished for it to cease, per the report.

The document states that Kelley soon left the scene to pick up one of his daughters from her job, and Kim spoke with the officer who later wrote the report.

NBC Chicago reported:

Kimberly informed police she did put her hands on Kelley, but it was only to “help guide him out of the house,” the officer noted. She also maintained she didn’t slap Kelley, according to the report. When police asked Kimberly whether she felt she was safe in the home with Kelley, she said, ‘I mean he’s not crazy,” the report stated. Both husband and wife informed police they have been together for over 20 years and things have “never been physical.”

In the report, the officer stated that they “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident,” WGN noted.

Following the incident, investigator Richard Peck with Foxx’s protection unit stopped by the FPD while the officer was writing the report, the document stated, per CWB Chicago. “Richard stated if we needed anything we could contact him and he provided his contact number,” the outlet noted.

“This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy,” the Foxxes said in a joint statement, according to NBC Chicago.

Of note, CWB reports that James P. Roache has resigned from his post as the state’s attorney’s chief of investigation, though the circumstances surrounding his resignation were not immediately clear.