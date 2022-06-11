Swiss banking company Credit Suisse has reportedly fired a media and information services director after a video allegedly showed him attacking a New York City waiter and hurling a restaurant owner’s phone.

It all began early morning Saturday, June 4, at the Shanghai Mong on West 32nd in Koreatown, just a few blocks from the Empire State Building, the New York Post reported. Restaurant owner Jane Yi told the publication that Credit Suisse media and information services director Roman Cambell entered the establishment seeking a restroom, which Shanghai Mong reserves for paying customers.

“I treated him nicely, but then he became crazy,” Yi claimed.

Yi’s daughter posted surveillance footage of the incident, which was later obtained by DailyMail, to her Instagram account under the username @y.nabii. Her video states that once Yi informed the man that the bathroom was for customers, he busted out his cell phone and started recording the restaurant owner. She then began recording him, and he attempted to snatch her cell phone, according to the video and text that accompanied it.

The video states he barreled his way into the Shanghai Mong kitchen, where a waiter, identified by the Post as Jose Morales, attempted to halt him, “but the guy turned around and beat our waiter up,” the video states.

Morales was struck in the head and was bloodied following the incident.

“He’s traumatized,” Yi’s husband Tora told the publication. “He’s afraid to serve anyone who’s been drinking now.”

Cambell is then apparently seen grabbing Yi’s phone and hurling it to the floor in an effort “to get rid of any recordings of him,” @y.nabii wrote.

Another individual was seen attempting to usher him out of Shanghai Mong, but he still refused to exit, Yi’s daughter said, and though police were called to the scene, she said they did not arrest him.

A source told the Post that after Credit Suisse officials became privy to the video, Cambell, who has since deleted his social media footprint, was fired.

In a subsequent Instagram post, @y.nabii said people informed her that “he was let go from his previous workplace at UBS for anger issues as well.” She also noted that the New York City Police Department is “reviewing the case again.”

The former Credit Suisse director “denied wrongdoing and claimed he was provoked after the waiter sprained his thumb,” the Post reported.