VIDEO: Alabama Dog Owner’s French Bulldog Births Green Puppy

A pet owner got the surprise of his life when he saw his French Bulldog’s recent litter in Helena, Alabama.

Mark Ruffin, the owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to undergo a C-section but gave birth to two of her pups naturally, the outlet reported Monday.

In a social media post September 19, Ruffin shared photos of the litter and one special pup who was born green:

Photo dump from a rollercoaster of aday yesterday. Coco was going in for c-section today but started having puppies… Posted by Mark Ruffin Jr. on Monday, September 19, 2022

When he initially saw the dog, Ruffin thought it was dirty so he tried to clean it. However, it became apparent the unique color was not going away.

One reason for the green coloring was due to a pigmenting substance known as Biliverdin, according to Breeding Business.

“This rare phenomenon of a dog born with green fur occurs when the puppy gets dyed with a green pigment called Biliverdin while still in its mother,” the website read, adding, “Biliverdin is a pigment that is found in the bile of dogs and other animals. It is responsible for the green color of bile and can be seen in their vomit or diarrhea.”

A photo on the Big Rajah Bullies social media page showed Ruffin holding two contrasting puppies, one light colored and the other green:

French Bulldogs are considered adaptable, playful, and smart pets who are devoted to their families, according to Pet Place.

“Its build is small, but very substantial, with a powerful, muscular body. Weighing up to 25 pounds and standing approximately 12 inches tall on average, the breed is stocky and short,” the website reads.

“The adorable features of the French Bulldog include large bat-like ears and a flat, scrunched up face with a very short nose. The breed’s face is wrinkled in such a way that the top lip hangs over the bottom one to create that signature Bulldog pout,” the page continued.

Meanwhile, Ruffin told WBRC he was thinking about naming the green pup Khloe but had not made the decision. “Khloe the little green Frenchie,” he said.