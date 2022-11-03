A one-eared dog with an artistic bent and a fitting name is looking for a family to love.

Van Gogh carries the name of the famous artist who cut off his own ear. Now, he is getting a lot of attention for his unique talents, CNN reported Wednesday.

Meet Van Gogh the dog, a one-eared canine with an eye for painting. pic.twitter.com/M8EOTMDgxz — CNN (@CNN) November 3, 2022

After being saved from a North Carolina dog fighting ring where his ear became so injured it had to be amputated, he realized his gift and began honing his skills.

Video footage showed the pup proudly sitting next to one of his many works of art:

Jaclyn Gartner, who founded the Happily Forever After Rescue that is based in Connecticut, helps in the artistic process by putting paint on a canvas and dropping it into a bag covered with one of his favorite treats.

“So his painting is him licking peanut butter off and while he’s licking peanut butter all the paint is smeared around and makes the design,” Gartner explained.

Another video clip showed the canine artist hard at work. For one particular piece, he used blue and yellow paints that matched his Starry Night bandana while pushing the canvas across the floor:

Despite his unique talents and sweet face, Van Gogh has yet to find a home of his own. He recently had a gallery showing to raise funds for the effort, however, only two people attended the event.

He has since sold numerous pieces of art but the seven-year-old dog still longs to go home with a loving family.

“He would love someone who would cuddle him because he’s a cuddler,” Gartner commented, adding, “He’s a very go-with-the-flow type of dog.”

Van Gogh’s profile on PetFinder said, “This well-mannered gentleman is certainly a marvel to gaze upon, with his soft brown eyes and majestic brindle coat,” adding he is the sweetest, most down-to-earth dog anyone could ever meet.