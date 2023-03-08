WATCH: Alligator Effortlessly Bends Aluminum Fence in Florida

An alligator can be seen crawling through and bending an aluminum fence in Placida, Florida, in a video posted on Thursday.

The segment was posted to Facebook by meteorologist Matt Devitt of WINK and shows an alligator approaching a black fence, putting his snout between the rails.

The animal can be seen easily bending them to create space for him to crawl through to the other side.

FLORIDA GATOR VS METAL FENCE 🐊😳Check out this big guy bend the aluminum bars and plow right through it this week in Placida. He eventually got through according to the WINK News viewer who shot the video. Only in Florida! Posted by Matt Devitt WINK Weather on Thursday, March 2, 2023

“Check out this big guy bend the aluminum bars and plow right through it this week in Placida. He eventually got through according to the WINK News viewer who shot the video. Only in Florida!” Devitt wrote.

One Facebook user commented, “Wow! One strong gator. Thought metal fences would keep them away.”

Devitt explained in a follow-up the fence was made of aluminum, rather than a stronger material like wrought iron, which explains why the gator was able to so easily bend it.

“Hi everyone. For the Facebook fence experts, this is an aluminum fence after I was able to confirm with the person who shot the video. Aluminum is still considered a lightweight *metal* for post accuracy.

Another commenter referenced the “prehistoric” origin of Florida’s alligator population.

“Alligators are amazing. That sheer brute strength is something to see. Happy to witness prehistoric life in SWFL!,” the user wrote.

The reptiles have remained largely unchanged “for at least 8 million years, and may be up to 6 million years older than previously thought.,” a 2016 article from the University of Florida noted.

Devitt made a similar observation last month after a photographer named Rich Louty snapped a picture of an enormous alligator at a golf course, writing, “Welcome to Florida, home to Jurassic Park.”

After the photos gained traction on social media, commenters began to remark on the reptiles enormous size.

USA Today noted the largest alligator ever recorded in the state was over 14 feet long. Another alligator holds the weight record at 1,043 pounds.