WATCH – Florida Man Climbs Raised Drawbridge: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

A Florida man climbed the Brickell Avenue drawbridge in Miami on Monday while it was raised and the stunt caused quite a stir.

Miami Police got several calls that afternoon from citizens who said a man was crawling up the bridge as it was being raised, according to NBC Miami.

“Was this on his bucket list or something?” the Twitter account Only in Dade asked followers in its post, which featured the heart-stopping video.

The clip shows the individual slowly going up the raised bridge as people watched from nearby. “Yo, what happens when he gets to the top?” someone behind the camera questioned.

When the man finally reached his goal, he lifted his right arm and pumped his fist for all to see:

Was this on his bucket list or something? 😳‍♂️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/2vCBtnqLXY — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 27, 2023

Moments later, the man began making his way back down. By the time he made it to the ground, the bridge had been lowered.

The man, wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts, was seen jogging away. He stopped and did one pushup on the roadway before moving out of the camera’s view.

Additional video footage caught the moment a ship passed underneath the bridge as the man kept climbing.

Derrick Newball, who recorded the clip from his roof, told CBS Sacramento, “And I go like, ‘This can’t be real. It has to be insane.'”

At one point in the clip, the man was halfway down and started waving to nearby motorists who honked their horns in response.

“He did like a push up and just vanished,” Newball recalled.

Witnesses said he ran from the scene. When officers arrived, they were unable to find him.

Meanwhile, social media users voiced their opinions on the stunt, one person writing, “Probably trying to impress his crush lol,” while another said, “cross fit getting wild.”