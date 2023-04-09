A helicopter dropped candy from the sky during an epic Pennsylvania Easter egg hunt on Saturday — to the delight of the children on the ground.

WPXI reported that Bella Terra Stables in Murryville, Pennsylvania, hosted the Easter egg hunt of a lifetime on Saturday. Rather than being planted by organizers, the Easter eggs were dropped from a helicopter.

“We’re excited to have everybody out and having everyone on the farm on this beautiful day and celebrating Easter,” Amber Power, one of the proprietors of Bella Terra Stables, told the outlet.

TRIB Live reported attendees also had the chance to participate in egg spoon races, sack races, and other diversions during the unforgettable event.

The outlet noted the John Marzullo Team from Compass Real Estate helped arrange the festivities.

Bella Terra Stables posted a video to Facebook of candy falling from the helicopter as attendees below hunted for the eggs.

“A huge thank you to the John Marzullo Team, for putting on such an incredible event here at Bella Terra Stables,” the post read. “The genuine love and care you guys have for the community really shows in the way your whole team worked together to give such an awesome treat for all the kids that came! We love you guys!”

A realtor from the team, Gillian Drzemiecki, shared a video compilation of footage and pictures from the event.

“This was a huge production with many months in the making and hours upon hours of realtor hands stuffing eggs 10,000 to be exact! Stuffed with love and candy,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came out and showed support today! The team could not have wished for a better turn out!”

Another post from Bella Terra Stables features a picture of the John Marzullo Team, thanking them for their support of the event, as well as a clip of a long line of children and parents — and of course, the Easter Bunny himself.