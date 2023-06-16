When a black bear with a rumbly tummy decided it was time for a snack on Wednesday in New Hampshire, it knew exactly where to look.

The bear made a beeline for a work truck and ate part of a worker’s lunch while relaxing in the vehicle’s front seat, NECN reported Thursday.

Milinda Stark Scott, who owns American Plate Glass, wrote in a social media post that the company “got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in Sunapee, New Hampshire.”

The clip shows the bear munching away as workers watch from a safe distance:

American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in sunapee New Hampshire Posted by American Plate Glass on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

“It’s a frickin’ black bear eating Charlie’s nuts in the front seat of the truck,” someone behind the camera exclaims.

The bear appeared completely relaxed while enjoying his stolen meal and hanging one paw out the window.

Joey Carter’s team was wrapping up a job when a coworker noticed the bear had made himself at home.

Carter said, “I ran up to find the bear eating nuts. The bear sat there for five to ten minutes and then grabbed my cooler.”

To try and encourage the animal to move on, one employee climbed onto the vehicle’s roof to see if it would pull his attention away from his snack.

However, “The bear didn’t like that; it wasn’t scared until my coworker got onto the truck,” Carter recalled.

A longer version of the video shows the bear finally jumping out of the truck and running off toward the woods after accomplishing his mission.

In a social media post on Thursday, American Plate Glass noted it nicknamed the animal “Barry” and shared photos of the creature acting as if it was doing nothing out of the ordinary:

“Barry” the bear has unfortunately been terminated from American Plate Glass due to:stealing, work out of uniform and having “bear” feet 👣 in the glass industry. OSHA frowns on these infractions! Posted by American Plate Glass on Thursday, June 15, 2023

People online quickly commented on the video, one person writing, “He chillin’ too. Riding with his arm out.. he ready to go,” while another said, “Best employee ever.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game describes black bears as large mammals with powerful limbs, small heads, and rounded ears.

“A black bear’s diet is widely varied, taking advantage of seasonally available foods,” the agency said.

Related: HOW EM-BEAR-ASSING!! Bear Traps Itself in Truck After Opening Door to Get Food Inside

CPW NE Region via Storyful