Seven children and an elderly man were stuck upside down for hours on a roller coaster at a Wisconsin festival.

Riders on Fireball — a circular upright roller coaster — were stuck upside down for four hours at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Forest County, Wisconsin, CBS reported.

Festival goer Scott Brass shared videos of the terrifying scene to Facebook.

First responders from the City of Antigo Fire Department Firefighter/EMT had a 35- to 40-minute drive to arrive at the scene, according to Erica Kostichka.

“You know a lot of [the kids] you could tell, their legs were shaking, they were sweating, and it was just a matter of letting them know hey this is no race to get down to the finish line, the hard part is over,” Kostichka told CBS. “They were very brave.”

Kostichka walked the riders off the ride and onto the truck’s aerial platform.

When responders arrived a little girl alerted them that the sole elderly man was struggling, Fox News Digital reported.

“All we know is that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position. The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site and at this time, we do not have any other information,” Crandon Fire Department Captain Brennan Cook told CBS.

All riders were taken to the hospital “for evaluation,” according to Fox News Digital.