Three siblings in Cullman County, Alabama, got one of the best surprises ever on Friday, which brought tears of joy.

Skyler Lee, Jaylon Flanigan, and Jazlyn Flanigan were shocked and relieved when their father, who had been deployed for two years, returned home and swept them into his arms, WBMA reported.

United States Army Sergeant First Class Kelvin Lee arrived home on leave from overseas and could not wait to see his beloved children.

First, he went to Hanceville Elementary School, where his youngest daughter was sitting in class with her fellow students, completely unaware of the surprise about to walk through the door.

“Alright, come on in, special reader,” someone says as he enters the 5th-grade classroom, according to a video of the special moment. When Skyler sees him, she jumps up from her seat and runs to embrace her father:

The little girl is heard crying as the two hug each other during the emotional moment.

Lee’s next stop was at the Hanceville High School pep rally, where he was deemed the “guest of honor” and excitedly got ready to greet his two other children, Jaylon and Jazlyn.

The crowd erupts in cheers and applause as he walks onto the gym floor to hug his entire family, who is smiling from ear to ear.

Moments later, the crowd begins chanting, “USA! USA! USA!” in celebration of the American hero’s return.

Photos show the special moment:

Following their reunion, Lee said, “It’s a better feeling than I thought. I thought I was just gonna come back, and everything was gonna be the same, but the emotions are there. I’m just happy to be here.”

“Trust me, I’m really using this to make sure I do retire in this next year and come home to them,” explained Lee, who has previously been stationed in Georgia, Texas, Hawaii, and Korea and is now stationed in Kuwait.

Social media users shared their gratitude, one person writing, “Welcome Home! Thank you and your family for serving and sacrificing for our country!!”

“Thank you for your service, Sir. I appreciate you!” another person commented.