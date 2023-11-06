An Arizona U.S. Army veteran received a “life-changing” service from nearly 100 Home Depot employees who helped him tackle his home improvement project.

The hardware company’s annual “Operation Surprise” program aims to “provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation’s veterans,” a Home Depot press release states.

“This includes repairing and improving veteran homes across the nation to make them more accessible, more affordable and more livable for the long run.”

Zakary Ferroni, who lives in the Phoenix area, served in the Army from 2003 to 2012 and was deployed to Afghanistan, reports FOX10.

Ferroni struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, and his husband, Joe Schultz, works to support them.

Dozens of Home Depot workers arrived at the couple’s home on Friday, the week before Veteran’s Day.

“We are out here giving back to veterans,” said Ryan Braddy, field manager for the Home Depot Foundation. “We are organizing the garage, putting in new shelving, repairing the fence, re-landscaping the entire home, painting.”

“Being a one-income household, it’s hard for them to keep up,” Braddy added.

“Life-changing,” Ferroni told the outlet. “It is life-changing.”

“You have all these members of the community coming out to help me, and it just is really nice to be able to wake up and see all these wonderful people here,” the veteran added.

Schultz also expressed his gratitude.

“Before we even bought this house, I wouldn’t [have] thought any of this would be happening. It’s insane. I love it,” the veteran’s husband said.

In addition to all of the home improvement help, Ferroni and Schultz were surprised with a new washer and dryer, as well as one month’s mortgage payment from Home Depot.

“Supporting our veterans is deeply personal to The Home Depot Foundation. Operation Surprise is not just an initiative; it’s a heartfelt mission. We’re working to ensure our nation’s heroes have homes that truly meet their individual needs,” said Shannon Gerber, the foundation’s executive director.

According to the press release, the Home Depot Foundation has invested $475 million in veteran causes and helped to renovate and enhance more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities since 2011.