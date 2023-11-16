People who need a little help in West Michigan will once again enjoy a traditional meal on Thanksgiving because of caring neighbors.

Once a massive amount of frozen turkeys was loaded into a Feeding America West Michigan truck late Wednesday, Adrienne Goodstal, the president of Mel Trotter Ministries, could not help but smile, WZZM reported.

She knew exactly what the sight means for families in the surrounding areas.

“As of right now, we have over 5,500 turkeys, so we have surpassed our goal. You know, just above and beyond. The community always steps up and goes above and beyond on this day,” Goodstal explained.

The ministry’s “Turkey Drop” has been a tradition for the past 20 years and those who participate love making sure recipients will have full tummies on the special day.

Goodstal cited inflation and the high cost of food that may deter families from buying a Thanksgiving meal so they can afford to pay their bills.

In a social media post Thursday, Mel Trotter Ministries announced it hit its goal of 5,500 turkeys, telling supporters, “Our 20th Annual Turkey Drop was a huge success because of you!”

We hit our Turkey Drop goal! You helped us collect over 5,500 turkeys to support struggling families this Thanksgiving!… Posted by Mel Trotter Ministries on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Now, Feeding America West Michigan’s task is to distribute the turkeys to food pantries in several areas so those in need may go by and pick one up.

Trinity United Reformed Church shared images of its youth group helping collect turkeys for the event that will bless so many people.

Judging by the pictures, it appears the young people enjoyed taking the time to serve others:

Trinity's Youth Group had the chance to help collect turkeys for the Mel Trotter Ministries annual Turkey Drop. The goal… Posted by Trinity United Reformed Church on Thursday, November 16, 2023

According to the Mel Trotter Ministries website, the organization partners with others for a whole day to collect the turkeys for people in greater Grand Rapids.