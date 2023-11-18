A former teacher in South Carolina who is a married mother of two children is accused of preying on a teenage boy.

Fox News identified the 17-year-old as a high school football player, adding that 27-year-old Reagan Anderson faces two counts of sexual battery regarding the Holly Hill Academy student.

An image shows the suspect and another appears to show her with her family:

Reagan Mobley Anderson, age 27, married mother of two, 3rd grade teacher and girls volleyball coach at Holly Hill Academy in South Carolina, was arrested and charged with felony sexual battery of a 17 y/o student. Bond $2500. #FirstThem👉🏾 #ExposeGroomersὄ #MeTooTwitter🙋🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oqcHz79yfl — #FirstThem NEWS🇺🇸 (@FirstThemNEWS) November 17, 2023

On what appears to be Anderson’s Facebook page, her introduction says “Wife, Mama, Jesus.”

The suspect’s bond was set at $2,500 on Thursday. She was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim or his family members, and released with a GPS monitor.

The first alleged assault incident happened on October 22, and the second allegedly occurred outside a Pizza Hut restaurant a few days later.

“Anderson also allegedly sent the teen nude photos on Snapchat. Rumors soon began swirling, and the school contacted the sheriff’s office on November 8,” the Fox report said.

During her statement read in court, the teenager’s mother addressed the teacher and said “she has ruined our son’s life,” according to video footage:

“He should be 100 percent focused on being a fun-loving, football-playing young man. But this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarter back or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free,” she stated.

In a letter to parents, the school said when it learned of the allegations involving the staffer student administrators immediately notified police.

The Fox report noted Anderson is no longer a school employee. The school is working with officials who are investigating the case.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, most perpetrators of child sexual abuse are someone the victim or family members know.

“As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser,” the organization said, adding, “They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child.”