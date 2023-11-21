WATCH: Kentucky Cops Swear In Rescue Dog as ‘Paw-trol Officer’

A shelter dog in Kentucky has become a companion to those who have dedicated their lives to protecting their community.

The Hopkinsville Police Department recently swore in the special pooch, named Bolo, who now serves a unique role with the agency, USA Today reported on November 14.

Bolo is our four legged friend who will be pawtrolling with us today! Thank you to Christian County Animal Shelter for… Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

In October, the black and white dog visited the department with his caregivers from the Christian County Animal Shelter, which brings shelter dogs to see officers for one-day excursions. The purpose of the visits is to advertise pets who need homes.

Little did the officers know the happy dog would end up being adopted by the department.

In a social media post on November 8, local leadership said during a city council meeting, “Bolo was officially made a part of the team and sworn in by Mayor JR Knight as HPD’s very first Paw-trol Officer! We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force.”

Those in attendance clapped and chuckled as an officer led Bolo into the room for the special moment. He obediently sat down and kept his eyes on the officer during the swearing in:

Many of you have kept up with Bolo — the pit bull mix who stole the hearts of Hopkinsville Police Department staff during a visit from the Christian County Animal Shelter.Well, on Tuesday, during the Hopkinsville City Council meeting, Bolo was officially made a part of the team and sworn in by Mayor JR Knight as HPD’s very first Paw-trol Officer! We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force. 🐾 Posted by City of Hopkinsville Local Government on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Video footage from October 13 shows Bolo sprawled out on the floor while napping at the officer’s feet.

“So he came here as a guest, and he left the shelter to join our family,” she told viewers:

Bolo seems to have settled in quite well after overcoming his initial shyness.

Chief Jason Newby said, “These men and women, they go out here on hard calls sometimes, and it’s good for them to come in the post, and every time they see the dog, they smile.”

“So, he’s gonna be a good companion; he’s gonna be a good friend and give everybody a little daily sunshine,” he continued, adding that Bolo has enjoyed treats such as pizza crusts and sausage and biscuits from his friends.

Images show Newby cuddling with Bolo on the floor of the office:

Hump Day mood with Chief Newby and Bolo! Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

“That’s a great idea. Been many days I come home from a bad day and my dog made it better. Saved a dog and good stress relief for the officers,” one social media user said.