A 14-year-old in Kent County, Michigan, got the best Christmas gift ever recently when she was adopted into a large family.

When Lailah initially met Scott and Misty Getter, she had no idea they were going to change her life and that the couple was already thinking of adding the foster child to their family, WZZM reported Thursday.

“I think that’s just so cool how God made that click. As soon as I stepped into that house, even at the time I considered them friends, I just knew they were going to be my family,” Lailah recalled.

One of the biggest events of her life happened on December 14 when the Getters officially adopted her during Kent County Adoption Day. It is an event officials and community members get excited about.

“We had an amazing time today, celebrating the finalization of 25 adoptions at our 27th annual Adoption Day!” Kent County wrote in a social media post. “Each year, the Kent County 17th Judicial Circuit Court dedicates this special day to spotlight adoption, aiming to encourage families to open their hearts and homes to children in the foster care system,” the post continued. Images show numerous smiling families as they stood with their loved ones in the courtroom: We had an amazing time today, celebrating the finalization of 25 adoptions at our 27th annual Adoption Day!Each year,… Posted by Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, December 14, 2023

Lailah will now be surrounded by nine siblings who love her.

According to the Adoption Network website, “Adding a child to the family is always a blessed experience.”

Lailah’s adoptive father said at first a parent may wonder how adopting another child will affect the home.

“But you get two or three weeks into it, and you start to love the kid. And then you get to a point where it’s your child, whether it is or not. These kids are my kids,” he said.

In August, another touching event happened when two adoptive siblings in New York who were adopted into the same family found out they are biological siblings, per Breitbart News.