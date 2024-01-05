A tiny dog is probably feeling grateful after her family’s cat saved her life on December 1 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Homeowner Lane Dyer said the night the incident happened, he had just let the family’s small dog, Oakley, outside to use the restroom, Fox News reported Thursday.

The family knew something was dreadfully wrong when Oakley ran inside the house with a bloody cut on her chest. Dyer’s wife quickly wrapped the dog up, and they took her to the vet for emergency care.

However, it was not until they looked at their security camera’s footage that they saw what had happened. It was a shocking incident that involved their courageous black cat, Binx.

An image shows the two animals resting beside each other:

Cat saves dog’s life by chasing off coyotes — see the amazing video of the rescue https://t.co/uGK5h9xQUo pic.twitter.com/SOv5XboFga — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2024

The clip shows Oakley standing in the yard when a coyote leaps out of the darkness and pounces on her. Seconds later, another coyote runs up. Binx is seen on the porch nearby, and she is not about to let another creature hurt Oakley further.

When the little dog breaks free of the coyotes, Binx runs toward them, and the pair quickly runs away.

“Jumped down and scared them off. It was the craziest thing ever,” Dyer said of the heroic cat. He added that Binx, who was a stray until she made herself at home with the family, did not hesitate to intervene in the chaotic situation.

According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation website, coyotes hunt at night and typically prefer fresh kills, but they will also snack on snakes, birds, fruits, and other vegetation.

Oakley has since made a full recovery, and the family is thankful. Dyer says pet owners should view coyotes as potential predators.

“It was inspiring to see just our little outdoor cat just jump at two coyotes that were attacking this little dog who she loves and run them off,” Dyer said.