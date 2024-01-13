A K9 Officer named Jack received a Purple Heart medal on Tuesday during a city council meeting in Weatherford, Texas, after being shot in November.

The canine “was shot in his ear and paw” while helping serve a warrant in Parker County alongside deputies and officers with the Weatherford Police Department, WFAA reported Wednesday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect fired on the officers who then returned fire and killed him.

When K9 Jack was wounded, he was taken to I-20 Animal Hospital for treatment. He made a full recovery and is now back to keeping his community safe.

“On that evening, Jack very selflessly, and with bravery and courage, put himself between the fugitive and the officers,” Assistant City Manager Lance Arnold said during the recent meeting, according to the Weatherford Democrat. “He drew the fugitive’s attention — and with that, gunfire — and was wounded in the ear and paw in the course of his duties.” Video footage shows K9 Jack calmly waiting to receive the medal while chomping on a toy. The crowd erupted in applause and got to their feet when he was called to the front. However, K9 Jack did not drop his toy while an official placed the medal around his neck. He also received a gift basket stuffed with treats, chew toys, and squirt cheese: In case you weren’t able to see it in person, here is Jack receiving his Purple Heart Medal of Honor. Posted by Weatherford Police Department, Texas on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 The Democrat noted the shooting incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, Arnold also praised the K9 for his excellent abilities when working with the community members whom he serves.

“Most police dogs are good at one or two things and OK at the rest. Jack excels at all four categories. When I saw him involved in community engagement, especially with children, and visits at schools and during other programs, I knew he was especially extraordinary,” he said.