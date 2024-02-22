A 16-year-old prankster who threw milk on a group of women in Melbourne, Australia, has been suspended from his elite school.

Video footage shows the teenage boy standing on a bridge over the Yarra River as a boat carrying several young women approaches underneath, Sky News reported Thursday.

Moments later, the teen pours milk from what appears to be a bottle on the boaters and it covers their belongings and food. The women appear to be in shock as the milk rains down on them:

A milk-throwing prankster has been suspended from one of Melbourne’s most prestigious schools. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Df9O5g0gRL — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) February 22, 2024

According to 7News Melbourne, the incident happened while the young man was enjoying his school holidays.

The prank occurred on January 27. “One of the prankster’s alleged victims, who posted a video just moments after they were struck, said the group was celebrating a friend’s birthday,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

The prankster apparently told others in a video on TikTok to cease forwarding the clip of him to his school because he was facing expulsion.

“Why’d you do this to me. You ruin my life over a ruined day, you upped the ante, I’m just a kid and you ruined my life. Too far,” he reportedly said.

Law enforcement investigated the incident and recently said the teenager has been issued a caution for “unlawful assault,” Victoria Police told Sky News.

The teen’s school, Melbourne Grammar School, also investigated what happened.

In regard to the prank, Headmaster Philip Grutzner explained, “After Melbourne Grammar School learnt that a student may have been involved in an incident in which eggs and milk were thrown on people travelling in boats on the Yarra River a thorough investigation was carried out.”

He called the behavior unacceptable.

Grutzner added that “Although the incident occurred well outside the purview of the school, we have worked with that student and his parents. A combination of suspension and other punitive action, reparation, apologies and counselling has been implemented.”

Images show the moment the prank occurred and the women were covered in milk:

The Sky News report noted that “Melbourne Grammar School, which charges $41,640 for a year 11 student to attend, has also moved to reinforce its values in the wake of the incident.”