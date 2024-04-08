Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 in Emergency Landing After Losing Engine Cover

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing early Sunday after an engine cowling blew off during take-off from Denver International Airport.

The FAA said in an incident report the crew reported the detached piece fell struck the wing flap. The flight was heading to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

The Hill reports Southwest Airlines said the aircraft was “experiencing a mechanical issue” in a statement to the outlet. The airline also said that customers later arrived at their destination on a separate aircraft about three hours behind schedule.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but we place our highest priority on the Safety of our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the airline said.

Passenger video obtained by ABC News showed the cowling peeling off from the engine as the 737 was taking off, then flapping in the breeze before completely detaching.

One passenger can be heard in the background saying, “It all blew away.”

According to FAA data, the aircraft was delivered to the airline in 2015. The cowling is a removable engine cover that is typically taken off for maintenance.

Sunday’s emergency landing is the latest of a series of recent safety incidents involving a Boeing commercial airliner, UPI notes.

A week ago, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago because of a cracked windshield.

On March 28, a Boeing 777-200 carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members also made an emergency stop in Denver after the crew reported an engine problem.

Earlier in March, airline officials discovered a missing external panel on the underside of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 after the jet landed at its destination in Oregon.