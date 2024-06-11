Forty-four horses were killed and one person hurt during a devastating barn fire in Belle Center, Ohio, on Saturday.

Brandon and Cathy Brant of Brant Performance Horses said the blaze trapped dozens of horses inside the barn but “some escaped,” WBNS reported Sunday.

Now they are dealing with the aftermath and heartache of such a loss as officials work to determine what caused the fire.

“If you do anything with livestock, this is your worst nightmare by far. There’s really no words, I have no words,” Brandon commented. Video footage shows the smoke from the fire rising into the air as fire crews responded to the scene, and WBNS reported that first responders deemed the structure not safe to enter when they arrived:

The barn also housed horses that belonged to Priest Performance Horses whose owner, Eric Priest, suffered burns while he was trying to rescue some of the animals.

In a social media post on Monday, Brant Performance Horses shared an update about Priest as he recovers in the hospital.

“On behalf of both the Brant and Priest Families we are happy to report Eric is doing well. He is still smiling and telling his same corny jokes. We love this man like family. We ask that you please think of Eric and donate to help him rebuild everything he has lost,” the post reads.

The Brant family, who train horses for reining competitions across America and had raised some of the horses from foals, said they estimate they lost about 85 percent of their business.

Meanwhile, Cathy stated, “All humans are alive, but the animals are your best friends, it’s really hard.” A photo shows the burned-out barn after the fire engulfed the structure: