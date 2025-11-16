A police officer was critically injured during a security motorcade for Vice President JD Vance on Friday in Maryville, Tennessee.

The officer hurt was identified as Maryville Police Officer FTO Justin Brown, WATE reported Saturday.

Brown’s police motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Tennessee Highway Patrol SUV during the motorcade, and the incident happened a few minutes after 6:00 p.m.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Maryville Police Department said the crash happened on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Merritt Road. The agency said Brown was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition and suffering from significant injuries. He underwent surgery early Saturday.

According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, several citizens rushed over to the officer when the crash happened and rendered first aid, saving his life.

“To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough. You are true heroes,” he said.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene also evaluated the trooper involved in the wreck, per WVLT.

Meanwhile, a woman who saw the crash happen gave WBIR more details. She said, “I don’t know if he just wasn’t paying attention, but the state trooper, I assume went to make a U-turn on the other side of the road. And as soon as he turned his car, the motorcycle crashed right into the side of him. And then he flew, probably like 15 feet in the air on the other side and landed in the road.”

Prior to the crash, Vance was in the area to attend a fundraiser, per the WATE report. The outlet also said, “Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the crash.”

Crisp said thousands of people had responded with well wishes and prayers for the officer and trooper involved in the incident.

“Multiple members of the law enforcement community, local, state and federal agencies have offered and administered additional services and support. ‘The Maryville Police Department extends our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us through this situation,’ said Chief Crisp. ‘Please continue to keep FTO Brown, his family, his medical team in your prayers. We know they are working,'” the police department’s post read.