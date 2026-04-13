New York Democrat Lawmakers Target BB and Pellet Guns

Legislation being pushed in New York would redefine BB and pellet guns as “imitation weapons,” raising the legal age for buying one and requiring that said “weapons” be painted brightly.

The bill is S9215.

Hard Air Magazine noted, “This legislation would require air guns to be transparent or brightly colored and have a plugged barrel, effectively banning current models as they would no longer be able to fire a projectile.”

A companion piece of legislation, A10701, goes even further than S9215.

The text of A10701 says “‘Imitation weapon’ means any device or object, INCLUDING AN AIR RIFLE, PELLET GUN, OR ‘B-B’ GUN, made of plastic, wood, metal or any other material which substantially duplicates or can reasonably be perceived to be an actual firearm…”

Moreover, the text of A10701 makes clear that paintball guns–i.e., “paint pellet gun[s]”–are also targeted in the legislation.

Also, A10701 uses the label “imitation weapons” to lump air guns in with actual firearms, bringing them under the purview of laws that already pertain to real guns.

For example, A10701 says:

All gun industry members who manufacture, market, import or offer for wholesale or retail sale any qualified product OR IMITATION WEAPON in New York state shall establish and utilize reasonable controls and procedures to prevent its qualified products OR IMITATION WEAPONS from being possessed, used, marketed or sold unlawfully in New York state.

Other aspects of A10701 are even more egregious.