Fans Freak Over Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character Dressing as a Half Naked Baby in Season 3

Fans are shocked and appalled over a teaser trailer for Season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria, which features a scene in which Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, is dressed as a baby, clad in a sheer top with a pacifier in her mouth.

While controversy is nothing new for Euphoria, fans seem to think that what they’ve seen of Season 3 — which premiered on Sunday — is taking things a bit too far.

“That clip of Sydney Sweeney dressed up as a sexualized baby on that TV show might be one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen on here in a while,” one X user reacted. “We need to talk about how Hollywood has been blatantly pushing pedophilia.”

“Sydney Sweeney in season 3 is literally just humiliating her,” another wrote. “She’s not gonna win any awards like that. They dress her like a baby, pretending to be a baby with a pacifier for what?”

“Sydney Sweeney doesn’t need to accept everything that’s humiliating and embarrassing for her,” a third said, adding, “She could just say: ‘I don’t want to do this.'”

“Is Sydney aware that she can say no to things or?” another echoed.

One X user simply wrote, “They did Cassie dirty,” while another asked, “wtf is Sydney Sweeney doing in Euphoria…”

“At this stage in her career I’m amazed they get Sydney to do this,” another commented.

“Sydney Sweeney is the real definition of selling your soul to Hollywood. Like she’s literally a hollow puppet for views,” another declared.

Another X user shared a clip showing Sweeney’s character intimately roleplaying as a dog alongside Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

“You’ve been a bad, bad dog,” Nate says in the scene, to which Cassie replies, “Woof, woof.”

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“I just can’t figure out if the third season was made for pedophiles or zoophiles,” one X user reacted.

“This is so embarrassing, even for Jacob. But, how Sydney Sweeney can agree to do something like this? It’s like a humiliation ritual,” another wrote.

“What the fuck is this,” a third inquired.

Another X user referred to the moment as, “Sidney Sweeney putting herself down like this just to not even get nominated for an Emmy.”

“Y’all be watching some bullshit lmaooooo,” another laughed.

Elsewhere, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed in a recent interview that Season 3 will include a scene in which Rue Bennett (Zendaya) tries to jump her car over the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When we started location scouting and talking to some of our consultants from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), we went to visit their headquarters in Los Angeles, and on the wall they have all these photos of different busts they’ve done,” Levinson said.

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Levinson went on to explain that saw a photo of “a jeep stuck on top of a border wall,” prompting him to ask, “What happened here?” to which the consultants replied, “Some idiot tried to drive a car over the border, filled with cocaine.”

“And I thought, that feels like the kind of dumb thing Rue would try to do,” the show creator added. “But then it posed a number of logistical questions and problems, the main one being, can we use the real U.S.-Mexico border wall? Can we try to shoot this on there?”

“The answer was, ‘No.’ So we built 200 feet of a border wall in the middle of the desert,” Levinson explained. “Zendaya’s so calm and cool about this stuff — so she’s up there on a wire, trying to get out and climb down.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.