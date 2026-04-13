A Truth Social post on President Donald Trump’s account, which he says was “supposed to be me as a doctor” and not Jesus Christ, was deleted.

Trump posted the photo on Sunday night and told reporters outside the Oval Office on Monday afternoon that the photo illustrated him as a doctor. He blamed “the fake news” for the narrative that he posted himself in the likeness of Jesus.

“Mr. President, did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?” a reporter asked.

“Well, it wasn’t depiction. It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross; there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said.

“Only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better,” he added.

Trump then contended that he does “make people better,” noting that the DoorDash worker Sharon Simmons, who stood at his side for the press gaggle after delivering McDonald’s to the Oval Office, did not have to pay taxes on her $11,000 in tips made last year because of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“And I do make people better. I make people a lot better. As an example, the $11,000,” he said, noting that Simmons’s husband is undergoing cancer treatment.

“He’s going through some very serious cancer treatment, so this goes a long way,” Trump added.

The post came after Trump blasted Pope Leo XIV in a post on Truth Social earlier Sunday night.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote in part. “He talks about ‘fear of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump added. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

He added that he does not want criticism from the pope “because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”