Video: Florida Police Rescue Elderly Driver Who Crashed into Pond

Video shows Port Orange Police Department officers in Florida saving an elderly driver who crashed into a stormwater pond on Monday.

Video released by the department shows an officer wading toward the partially submerged car and breaking the side windows to try to open a door, ClickOrlando.com reported.

Footage shows another officer getting into the water to help his partner pull the vehicle closer to shore before they are able to eventually rescue the driver from the car.

WATCH:

According to the department, the driver later said the locks on his car were not working and he was unable to open his doors.

“Officers later learned the elderly driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel before veering off the roadway and into the water,” the department’s Facebook post reads. “Without hesitation, all three officers, along with two citizen witnesses, entered the pond and worked together to safely remove the driver from the partially submerged vehicle.”

“Their quick actions, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to protecting our community prevented what could have been a tragic outcome,” the department said. “Please join us in recognizing Officers Peterson, Velez, and Herstein for their outstanding courage and dedication.”