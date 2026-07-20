NORAD: Fighter Jets Intercept Aircraft Violating Restrictions over New Jersey, Alerting Pilots with Flares

F-16 fighter jets intercepted several aircrafts on Sunday over New Jersey that were in restricted airspace, according officials with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Several general aviation aircraft had entered the restricted airspace during a temporary flight restriction over Bedminster and East Rutherford, prompting NORAD’s fighter jets to respond, according to Fox News.

“More than 10 general aviation aircraft have entered restricted airspace today, three of which required intercepts by NORAD aircraft. During two of the intercepts, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw the pilots’ attention. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground,” NORAD said, adding the general aviation aircraft were safely escorted from the area.

“Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies,” NORAD continued.

Military officials noted the restricted airspace was over the site of the World Cup final, per CBS News.

“Temporary flight restrictions are issued by the Federal Aviation Administration and communicated to pilots through messages called Notices of Airmen, or NOTAMs, prohibiting them from entering certain airspaces without permission for a given period of time. The restrictions also apply to drones, according to the FAA, and violating them can result in a range of sanctions, warnings, fines, or suspensions,” the outlet said.

In March 2025, fighter jets intercepted an aircraft over President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, after “excessive” violations of NORAD’s temporary flight restrictions, according to Breitbart News.

“NORAD, which is tasked with monitoring and defending North American airspace, went on to disclose that it has intercepted more than 20 flight violations over Mar-a-Lago since President Trump took office just seven weeks ago,” the article said.

In September, NORAD said fighter jets responded to intercept Russian warplanes reported near Alaska, according to Breitbart News.