U.S. fighter jets on Wednesday responded to intercept Russian warplanes reported near Alaska, according to an update from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The September 25 press release details the incident, noting that it “detected and tracked two Tu-95s and two Su-35s operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)” on Wednesday, September, 24 2025.

In turn, NORAD responded with “an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ.”

However, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs made it clear that the Russian aircraft did not technically enter U.S. or Canadian airspace and remained in international airspace.

“This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” it emphasized.

The press release notes that ADIZ is in close proximity to sovereign airspace and “is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.”

This is not the first time this has happened, as a very similar occurrence was reported last month, as they detected a IL-20 COOT reconnaissance aircraft flying through the ADIZ. In turn, NORAD sent “two F-16 fighter jets, an E-3 Sentry radar plane and two refueling tankers.”

However, in that incident as well, the Russian aircraft never entered sovereign airspace.

It should be noted that NORAD also detected Russian military aircraft flying close to the coast of Alaska in July as well, although it made clear that it was “not seen as a threat” either.