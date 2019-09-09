Reports: Airstrikes Target Iran-Backed Militia Base in Syria

The Times of Israel reports: Unidentified aircraft launched strikes on a base belonging to an Iran-backed militia in Syria, near the border with Iraq, killing several people early Monday, an observer and Arabic media reported.

The blasts targeted a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Force, said the Saudi Al Arabiya network, citing sources in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed the attack on “unidentified warplanes.” Al Arabiya said the base, in the al-Boukamal area, also housed forces from the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group. The report said several people were killed in the attack, but gave no further details.

“Warplanes whose identity is not known so far targeted vehicles and positions of the Iranian forces and militias loyal to them,” the Observatory, a Britain-based group, said, adding it had no immediate details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

