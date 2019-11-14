Turkey Deports 7 German, One British Islamic State Terrorist Suspects

(AP) Turkish officials say Turkey has deported seven German and one British Islamic State suspects to their home countries.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry did not provide any further details Thursday or identify the suspects.

Turkey is engaged in a push to deport foreign IS members who are held in its prisons or in Syria, since it invaded parts of northeast Syria to drive away from a border area Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers to be terrorists.

Earlier, the ministry announced that the United States will take back a U.S. national and IS suspect who was stuck in a no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, after Athens refused him entry.