The United Nations (U.N.) draft joint security council statement calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group does not mention Palestinian Hamas rockets.

The U.S. blocked the joint statement for the third time this week, and the lack of mentioning the Hamas fire from Gaza may be one of the reasons why the U.S. has been heavily critical of the U.N.’s draft statement on the ceasefire.

The Times of Israel obtained a copy of the U.N. draft statement, which expressed the council’s “grave concern regarding the crisis related to Gaza and the loss of civilian lives and casualties, and called for de-escalation of the situation, cessation of violence and respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, especially children.”

“The Members of the Security Council welcomed all efforts to de-escalate and to reach a ceasefire agreement, including from regional states and the Middle East Quartet, and urged all actors to support these efforts,” the statement read.

The draft statement concluded with council members urging their support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the U.S., Democrats such as Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have been leading calls for a ceasefire even though the Israeli military says it needs more time to stop the imminent threat posed by Hamas.