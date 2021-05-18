The Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization said Monday it stands in “solidarity with Palestinians,” adding it is working to end “settler colonialism.”

“We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine,” the organization wrote in a post on Twitter:

The statement came after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) praised a BLM activist who reportedly called for the “death” of police officers in 2014 during a speech on the House floor last week, Breitbart News reported:

The freshman Democrat spoke about Palestinian-American Bassem Masri’s actions during the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, comparing the situation in Israel’s West Bank with the Black Lives Matter movement. Masri, whom Bush described as a “St. Louis Palestinian,” died in 2018. But Bush recalled how Masri livestreamed his confrontations with the Ferguson police following the 2014 death of Michael Brown Jr.

“Palestinians know what state violence, militarized policing, and occupation of their communities look like,” Bush said.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued Tuesday former President Donald Trump failed to help bring peace to the Middle East, even as historic violence has flared between Israel and Palestine under the Biden administration, Breitbart News reported.

However, the diplomatic efforts of Trump’s administration in the region with Israel and other Middle Eastern countries were widely celebrated as successful, the outlet noted.

In a statement last week, Trump attributed the recent violence as an indicator of Biden’s “weakness” and failure to support Israel.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” he said.