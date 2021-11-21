A Palestinian gunman from the Hamas terror group opened fire by the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing one and injuring another four, two of whom are in serious condition.

The terrorist, 42-year-old Fadi Abu Shkhaidem from east Jerusalem, fired several rounds from a Beretta M12 submachine gun before he was shot dead by security forces.

The attack came 48-hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to designate all of Hamas, and not just its political wing, a terrorist organization.

Warning: Graphic videos and pictures follow:

Hamas lauded the attack as a “heroic operation.” It said Abu Shkhaidem, a preacher who taught Islam to schoolchildren, was also Hamas leader from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.

The victims were evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem. A fatally wounded man in his 40s died on arrival at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.

Three of the victims had just finished praying at the nearby Western Wall, and were still wrapped in prayer shawls and wearing tefillin (phylacteries).

One of them, speaking from his hospital bed, credited the small black box of his forehead tefillin as having saved his life because it prevented the bullet from reaching his head.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, said it was planned in advance. "His wife went abroad 3 days ago, his children are abroad," Barlev said. Prior to carrying out the attack, Abu Shehadam, wrote in a Facebook post in Arabic, "God determines our destiny, but most people do not know. The question of our destiny is a question that God determines, God in His wisdom and greatness, He chooses whoever He wants and presents them to their destiny."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the family of the man who was killed and added that he was joining in the “prayers for the recovery of the wounded,” a statement from his office said. He added that security forces would be on high alert in the coming days for “copycat attacks.”