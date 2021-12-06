Poll: Nearly Twice as Many Israelis Prefer Benjamin Netanyahu over Naftali Bennett

Nearly twice as many Israelis prefer opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister over current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or his Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a new poll showed Monday.

Forty-five percent of respondents to the Channel 12 poll said they would like Netanyahu to be prime minister, while only 25 percent preferred Bennett and 24 percent Lapid.

The Bennett-Lapid government, which has a premiership sharing deal, has so far avoided major scandal for the six months it has been in power – despite comprising right-wing, centrist and leftist parties. Yet Israelis still prefer Netanyahu, who was unable to cobble together a coalition following the last election.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ripped his likely replacement, Naftali Bennett, in a speech to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday afternoon, prior to the vote to confirm the new Israeli government. https://t.co/eMsY9m4iPz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 13, 2021

Forty-three percent of respondents prefer the previous government led by Netanyahu, while 36 percent preferred the current government.

However, the poll also showed that if elections were to be held today, Netanyahu would still lack the seats needed to form a government.

Respondents were also asked to give their approval rating of current ministers.

Surprisingly, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, whose political career was panned following his own rotational deal with Netanyahu, received the highest rating, with 55 percent satisfied with his overall performance, compared to 33 percent who were dissatisfied.