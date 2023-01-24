Hamas-linked Group in UK Launches ‘Israeli Racism’ Campaign

A UK lobby forum founded by the Hamas terrorist group with Muslim Brotherhood leaders has launched a campaign accusing — without the slightest trace of irony — 25 Israeli lawmakers of racism.

The director of EuroPal Forum, which was declared by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz as a terrorist organization in 2021, is is Zahar Birawi, one of the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood in Britain.

According to EuroPal, alleged proposals for new Israeli policies “such as settlement expansion, enforced displacement, and annexation, should not be viewed in a vacuum but instead as the central modus operandi for the new Israeli government.”

The Hamas campaign targets, among others, senior ministers including, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Science Minister Ofir Akunis, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Transport Minister Miri Regev, Minister Meir Porush, and former envoy and MK Danny Danon.

Among the highlighted quotes includes one from Danon from 2011 during rocket fire from Hamas in Gaza in which he said, “For every missile that falls in our southern towns, we retaliate by deleting a neighborhood in Gaza.”

In another quote, Foreign Affairs minister addresses Israeli Arabs, saying, “Those who view themselves as Palestinian . . . will receive all the assistance they need from us to move to Gaza on a one-way ticket.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry has charged EuroPal with incitement against Israel as well as coordinating its activities with the Hamas terror group. Birawi has headed European-based committees encouraging infiltrators to breach Israel’s security blockade of Gaza and helping to organize Hamas’ months-long border riots in 2020 and 2021.

Hamas’ attempt to “harm the legitimacy of the existence of the State of Israel through groups [like Europal] constitutes a security risk no less serious than firing missiles at civilians,” Ad Kan said in a statement this week.

Birawi’s ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood were exposed by Israel more than a decade ago. Nonetheless, he remains a high profile figure in the UK who hosts television shows and has close ties with English and European politicians.

According to Diaspora Minister and Social Equality Minister Amichai Shikli, many similar organizations like Europal operate in the U.S. and Europe “under the guise of humanitarian activism and human rights.”

Their real goal, said Shikli, is to “undermine the very right of the State of Israel to exist.”

“The organizations are mostly motivated by a progressive extreme leftist ideology or an Islamist ideology,” Shikli told the Hebrew-language Ma’ariv daily.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Ad Kan said the latest propaganda campaign exemplifies Hamas’ increasingly sophisticated efforts to undermine Israel.