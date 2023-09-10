WATCH: Thousands of Jews Attend Midnight Prayers at Western Wall

JERUSALEM, Israel — Thousands of Jews attended midnight prayers at the Western Wall, the holiest site in the faith, on the last Saturday night before Rosh Hashanah, reciting Selichot, or traditional prayers of penitence.

Rabbis led the crowd in reciting the prayers, and sounded the shofar — a ram’s horn that is meant to remind those who hear it to repent for their sins and improve their lives. (The word “shofar” shares a root with the verb “to improve oneself” in Hebrew.)

Typically, Jews pray three times a day — once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once at night. Selichot are a rare exception. The fact that they are recited at night is meant to add to the sense of anguish, as if people’s sins are keeping them awake at night.

But the mood at the Wall, while somber, was also joyous.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will be observed on Friday evening through Sunday evening, marking the start of the year 5884 on the Jewish calendar. Though a happy occasion — marked, for example, by eating sweet foods like apples dipped in honey — it is also meant to be a time of reflection and repentance for past misdeeds.

