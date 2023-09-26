Secular Protesters Confront Religious Jews in Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Prayer over Gender

Secular protesters confronted religious Jews in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square on Yom Kippur on Sunday evening when the service included a separation between male and female worshippers.

Rosh Yehudi, a religious group, has been holding the public Yom Kippur prayers in Israeli cities ever since the coronavirus pandemic, when indoor gatherings were restricted. They have since decided to continue the practice.

The traditional gender divide, called a mechitzah, was in accord with Orthodox Jewish tradition, but in defiance of a Supreme Court ruling that barred the separation of genders in public spaces. Tel Aviv authorities had chosen not to block the prayer, but protesters did.

The Times of Israel reported:

Protesters then pulled down the flags and removed the chairs that organizers had set up, effectively preventing the service. The incident sparked angry exchanges of words between activists on both sides and one secular demonstrator was detained by police for some three hours before being released. Hundreds of demonstrators could be seen standing next to the area of the prayer service and chanting “shame, shame,” at the participants. Most of the worshipers left shortly afterward.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Twitter (via Google Translate):

The people of Israel sought to unite on Yom Kippur by asking for forgiveness, forgiveness and unity among us. To our astonishment, precisely in the Jewish state, on the holiest day for the Jewish people, left-wing demonstrators rioted against Jews during their prayer. It seems that there are no boundaries, no norms and no reservation for hatred from the extremists on the left. I, like most Israeli citizens, reject this. Such violent behavior has no place in us.

The incident illustrates the reason many religious parties support Netanyahu’s push for judicial reform: they feel the Supreme Court, dominated by secular jurists, does not understand or empathize with their traditional values.

