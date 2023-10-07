Laurence Tribe, Democrat Legal Guru, Apologizes for Blaming Netanyahu for Terror

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Laurence Tribe, who has consulted with the Democratic Party about its legal and political strategy, apologized Saturday after trying to blame a massive Palestinian terror attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Terrorists from the Palestinian Hamas group killed more than 300 Israelis, many of them civilians, in an unprecedented attack. They also kidnapped dozens of Israelis and took them as hostages back to Gaza.

Fox News reported:

Following Netanyahu’s Saturday statement declaring that Israel is “at war” after the deadly Hamas attack on his country resulting in the death of more than 100 Israelis, the progressive legal scholar posted that the prime minister was “wagging the dog of war” to keep the focus off his own authoritarian behavior. … Tribe theorized that Netanyahu’s motivations for war weren’t only motivated by the defense of his county and innocent civilians. He asked, “Is Netanyahu wagging the dog of war to take attention away from his own war on the independent judiciary? Can anyone put that past him?” Fox News Digital reached out to Tribe for comment, and he responded with this explanation: “I sent the tweet in response to Netanyahu’s reported comments before I saw the news of what Hamas had actually done, at which point I immediately deleted the tweet as a clearly premature, ill-informed and inappropriate response to incomplete information.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Tribe huddled with Democratic Party leaders in their effort to impeach and remove President Donald Trump in 2019 and 2020. He had been pushing for Trump’s impeachment before he took office.

