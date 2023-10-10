Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Allows Ads for Pro-Palestinian Merch Supporting Israel’s Destruction

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is allowing advertisements for pro-Palestinian merchandise that effectively supports Israel’s destruction by replacing Israel on the map with the Palestinian flag.

The advertisements are apparently appearing in the news feeds of people who are receiving news from friends and relatives about the ongoing conflict between Palestinian terrorists and Israel — even if they support the Israeli cause.

An ad from a company called “West Bank Apparel” appeared in this reporter’s news feed, right between posts by pro-Israel friends, one of whom had shared an article about Israeli families murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

The advertisement from West Bank Apparel celebrates “Palestinian heritage,” and includes a charm bracelet that has a map that shows the Palestinian flag across the entire area of the State of Israel and the areas administered by the Palestinian Authority.

Another charm repeats the same design, without the flag but with the entire area of Israel associated with a Palestinian state.

That area was known as “Palestine” under the British Mandate that lasted from the First World War until 1948, but there was never a state called “Palestine” under that national flag in the area depicted.

Maps of “Palestine” that erase the State of Israel are a common feature in anti-Israel propaganda, including among groups that support Palestinian terrorists — as in the photo below, taken by the Associated Press during pro-Hamas protests in London.

The website of West Bank Apparel promotes many items with similar symbols, along with the kafiyeh cloths that have become symbols of Palestinian violence against Israel.

Facebook has recently faced criticism for allowing ads that allow human smugglers safe passage to the United States, and for blocking ads for a film about the Holocaust — a decision that the company claimed was “made in error.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.