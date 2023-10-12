Iran President Ebrahim Raisi called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Wednesday to discuss the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in the first telephone call between the two leaders since Tehran and Riyadh resumed ties.

The two leaders’ talked as Israel carried out air strikes across the Gaza Strip in direct retaliation for the deadly invasion of the Jewish state.

Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine,” Iranian state media said, even as Iranian security officials stand accused of helping the terrorist organization Hamas plan the strike for weeks.

MBS emphasized the Kingdom is making every possible effort to engage with international and regional parties in order to halt the current escalation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to SPA, the Saudi leader reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance against targeting civilians in any way and the loss of innocent lives.

He stressed the importance of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law, reportedly expressing concern about the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the impact on civilians.

President Joe Biden sent a warning to Iran earlier Wednesday amid reports of their continued support of Hamas although he stopped short of directly implicating Iran in the attacks.

.@RepRyanZinke said the attacks on Israel appeared to be led by U.S. adversary Iran and the Biden administration is in "intelligence denial." https://t.co/bptoCG00Pq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 12, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the China-brokered resumption of diplomatic relationships between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March came as a major milestone in Beijing’s ascension as a global power, and the corresponding sunset of American influence under President Joe Biden.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran, following Saudi Arabia’s execution of a prominent Shia scholar.