Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and others ripped President Joe Biden for using Hamas’s terrorist attack in Israel as a way to try and leverage aid for Ukraine. Vance emphasized that they are separate countries and issues.

“What Biden is doing is disgusting. He’s using dead children in Israel to sell his disastrous Ukraine policy to skeptical Americans,” Vance wrote in a post on X.

What Biden is doing is disgusting. He’s using dead children in Israel to sell his disastrous Ukraine policy to skeptical Americans. They are not the same countries, they are not the same problems, and this effort to use Israel for political cover is offensive. Hell no. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 20, 2023

“They are not the same countries, they are not the same problems, and this effort to use Israel for political cover is offensive,” he added. “Hell no.”

Two minutes into his remarks on Hamas’s terrorist attacks that killed over 1,300 Israelis, Biden pivoted to the Ukraine-Russia war in an effort to tie the two together.

“You know, the assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy, and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion,” he said, going on to liken Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hamas.

Biden says "The assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people really badly hurt, since Putin launched his all out invasion" before asking Congress for aid for both countries. pic.twitter.com/JWnxiGvK6f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2023

“They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,” Biden added.

Biden said he would submit a budget request to Congress on Friday for aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

“To support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine, is a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” he claimed.

Others, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), joined Vance in criticizing Biden for invoking Ukraine hours after he returned from Israel, and for trying to connect appropriations for both countries in one package.

Tonight, Biden should announce he is freezing $6 billion for Iran, halting aid to Gaza, placing sanctions on Iranian oil, and firing Jake Sullivan. He should not be tying aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine, or the border. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 20, 2023

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) shared a similar sentiment, writing, “we must stop funding the failed proxy war in Ukraine” and “[w]e must reject Hamas and their allies in Congress.”

A day ago, I told you Biden was going to demand Ukraine and Israeli defense funding be bundled. Tonight, Biden confirmed it. Here’s what I will confirm: We must protect the American homeland. We must reject Hamas and their allies in Congress. And we must stop funding… — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) October 20, 2023

Greg Price of the State Freedom Caucus Network ripped the president.

Biden spent more time in his speech talking about giving more money to Ukraine than he did about Israel and spent more time equating anti-Semitism to Islamophobia as if "kill more jews" rallies haven't been occurring in cities and college campuses all over America. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2023

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) shared the same sentiment as Vance, calling Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel and the Russian-Ukraine War “separate issues” and emphasizing aid packages to the countries Should be addressed in “two separate votes.”

Joe Biden wants to force Congress to tie Ukraine and Israel aid together. These are two separate issues, and they should be two separate votes. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) October 20, 2023

“Biden spent more time in his speech talking about giving more money to Ukraine than he did about Israel and spent more time equating anti-Semitism to Islamophobia as if ‘kill more jews’ rallies haven’t been occurring in cities and college campuses all over America,” Price wrote in a post on X.

Arizona Republican senate candidate Kari Lake also weighed in via an emailed press release.

My Statement on Joe Biden’s Oval Office Address ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mVhWu5ib1e — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 20, 2023

“Biden’s unbridled pursuit of war in Ukraine is wrong, dangerous, and has nothing to do with the crisis he created on our southern border, as well as our need to support Israel NOW,” she wrote in part.

Gerry Callahan, a longtime Boston sports radio host who now hosts the Gerry Callahan Podcast, wrote in a post on X that Biden “doesn’t want you know there are Americans held hostage Gaza tonight.”

Joe Biden doesn't want you know there are Americans held hostage Gaza tonight. All he wants is billions and billions more for an unwinnable war in Ukraine. It'll be a miracle if we're not in a world war in the next 15 months. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 20, 2023

“All he wants is billions and billions more for an unwinnable war in Ukraine. It’ll be a miracle if we’re not in a world war in the next 15 months,” he wrote.