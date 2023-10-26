Crime-ridden Richmond, California First City in U.S. to Condemn Israel.

The city council of Richmond, California, a town synonymous with crime and post-industrial decay, passed a resolution condemning Israel in the current war against the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Update: According to the UK Daily Mail, this makes Richmond the first U.S. city to side against Israel and in favor of terror.

The resolution, full of false statements and accusations against Israel, originally said nothing to condemn the terrorism of Hamas — which murdered over 1,400 people on October 7 — and actually cites the Holocaust in condemning the Jewish state.

A taste:

WHEREAS, the City of Richmond stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, who are currently facing a campaign of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment by the state of Israel; and … WHEREAS, the state of Israel would not be able to maintain an apartheid regime without enormous military aid provided by the United States every year, thereby also depriving Americans of money for their own urgent needs; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Richmond takes seriously the entreaty of “Never Again,” and that the historical memory of the Holocaust means fighting ethnic cleansing and apartheid everywhere …

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Although a majority of speakers backed the council’s resolution, others disagreed with how the City Council broached the topic and language that was used. “I think it’s shameful that you had to have public feedback until you finally included the 1,200 people in Israel who were butchered and set on fire,” Lucinda Casson from Temple Beth Hillel in Richmond said to the council. Before the meeting, the city’s resolution was amended to include information about the Israeli people who were killed by Hamas militants in border neighborhoods.

At nearby UC Berkeley, students walked out of class to oppose Israel and support the Palestinian cause, chanting “Free Palestine,” a chant that supports the genocide of Israelis.

Richmond has a history of passing odd resolutions, such as a unanimous resolution to impeach Donald Trump as soon as he had taken office. It is beset by crime, and once made headlines for paying would-be killers $12,000 per year not to murder people with guns.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.