A transcript is as follows:

IAN PANNELL: There’s been lots of discussions that a large group of hostages was going to be released. We know that Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and America were all trying to get some of those hostages out. What impact has a ground operation had on those negotiations, and what hope can you give to the families that — a realistic expectation that they are going to see their loved ones again?

MINISTER RON DERMER: I can tell you definitively there was no deal on the table before the operation was launched. There was a hope that maybe something would materialize into something, but there was no deal on the table. As I said, the belief of everybody was that the launching of this operation would make it more likely that we would be able to get to a deal or rescue hostages.

PANNELL: But those negotiations are still going on with third parties?

MINISTER DERMER: Yes, they haven’t stopped. I don’t want to talk about the specifics of the negotiations, but I think there are channels that are always open, and we’ll see if it could materialize into something.

PANNELL: But do you think it’s negotiations that are more likely to produce hostages alive and well or the land operation?

MINISTER DERMER: I think the land operation is accelerating our possibility to get a hostage deal and is accelerating a possibility to maybe rescue our hostages.