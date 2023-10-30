Study: Worldwide Antisemitic Attacks Skyrocket Since Last Year

Antisemitic attacks around the world have soared in the last year, according to newly-published research co-produced by leading Jewish bodies.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

In the wake of the recent Hamas massacre, a disconcerting report has been released, revealing a 500% surge in antisemitic incidents globally compared to the same timeframe the previous year. This study, jointly conducted by the World Zionist Organization (WZO), the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, and the Jewish Agency, sheds light on the mounting challenges Jewish communities face amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

“The current levels of antisemitism are unparalleled in the past decade. The war is undeniably the chief catalyst. This should be a wake-up call for both the state and its citizens,” an official at WZO said in a statement.

The surge in antisemitic incidents comes as Israel continues its counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the Palestinian terror group’s unprecedented attack, which killed 1,400 people and wounded 4,500 more. Terrorists took 203 hostages into Gaza and over 100 people are still considered missing, with 30 captives believed to be children.

Over the weekend, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) conducted its second limited ground raid into Gaza, targeting terrorists and military outposts controlled by the terror organization. The IDF announced Saturday it has assassinated the leader of Hamas’s aerial operations, Atsam Abu Raffa, in an airstrike in Gaza overnight Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the war against Hamas as an existential battle.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear — to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and cabinet minister Benny Gantz, said during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday.