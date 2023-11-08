A new poll set to be released Wednesday by Rasmussen Reports shows that over two-thirds of likely U.S. voters oppose a ceasefire against the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza.

In a survey of 995 respondents from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, with a 3% margin of error and a 95% level of confidence, the poll asked: “Benjamin Netanyahu is Prime Minister of Israel. In a speech this week, Netanyahu said: ‘Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen.’ Do you agree or disagree?”

In response, 49% said they “strongly agree” and 19% said that they “somewhat agree.” Only 11% said that they “somewhat disagree,” and 10% said that they “strongly disagree.” A further 10% were “not sure.”

In total, 68% agreed and 21% disagreed.

The poll’s results came as the Biden administration pressed Israel for a “pause” in fighting, and as left-wing members of Congress pushed for an outright “ceasefire.” Israel has said that aside from “tactical” hour-long pauses to allow the evacuation of civilians from the northern to southern Gaza Strip, it will not accept any “pause” unless all 240 of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are released.

Other results in the poll showed that 59% of likely voters said they back the Israelis, versus 18% who backed the Palestinians. Every single demographic group — including Democrats — backed the Israelis, though support for Israelis among Democrats, black voters, and self-identified liberal voters was only at 48%.

Netanyahu also had 54% approval, versus 31% unfavorable. He was more favorable than unfavorable except among liberal voters and voters who strongly approve of President Joe Biden; among self-described moderate voters, his favorable and unfavorable ratings were tied.

