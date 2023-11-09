IDF Discovers Hamas Tunnel Under Child’s Bed in Gaza

The Israeli military is currently trying to find and destroy every Hamas tunnel it can in Gaza — including one found underneath a child’s bed.

The Times of Israel reported:

Moments after The Times of Israel arrived in an area deep in the northern Gaza Strip this week, troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ Combat Engineering Corps found an opening to yet another tunnel belonging to the Hamas terror group — the 91st found in the area since Israel’s ground operation began. … What set it apart, though, was its location. The shaft had been uncovered by soldiers of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 614th Battalion as they carried out a second round of sweeps in a single-family home — with an outdoor swimming pool — in an upscale beachside neighborhood. Inside a bedroom scattered with brightly colored clothes, underneath one of three child-sized beds, soldiers had found a portal to where monsters were hiding.

As Breitbart News has reported, the IDF has been working slowly and methodically to locate the tunnels, using ground-penetrating radar and other technology. It prefers to destroy the tunnels rather than sending troops into them, due to the possibility of booby traps.

The tunnels are a threat to the soldiers, because occasionally Hamas terrorists emerge to fight. But the IDF believes many Hamas terrorists are simply hiding underground, playing for time as the troops slowly close in.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: fie