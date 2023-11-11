Iran Leader Echoes Pro-Palestinian Protests: ‘From the River to the Sea’

Iran’s hard-line president, Ibrahim Raisi, told a gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday that the only solution in the Middle East was the destruction of Israel and its replacement by a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.”

The phrase is frequently chanted at pro-Palestinian marches on university campuses and urban centers in the West. Harvard President Claudine Gay recently acknowledged that the phrase is antisemitic because it implies the genocide of Israel’s Jews.

The Times of Israel reported:

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi tells a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders on Israel’s war with Hamas that the only solution to the conflict is a Palestinian state from the “river to the sea.” “The only solution for this conflict is the resistance continuing against the Israeli oppression until the establishment of the Palestinian state from the river to the sea,” he says, echoing protest chants seen as calling for the destruction of Israel. … He also calls for sanctions and an energy boycott against Israel, for charges to be brought against Israel and the US at the Hague, and for international inspectors at Israel’s nuclear facilities.

Iran arms and funds the Palestinian terror group Hamas, and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

The “river” in the phrase is the Jordan River, Israel’s eastern boundary; the “sea” is the Mediterranean, Israel’s western boundary.

