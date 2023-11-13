Hamas Terrorists Holding Orphan U.S. Toddler Among Hostages in Gaza

A three-year-old American orphan is among the hostages being held by the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group after their barbaric October 7 raid on Israel.

The toddler’s parents were slaughtered by the terror group during the massacre last month that saw 1,200 civilians killed and around 200 people taken hostage including at least nine U.S. nationals.

The child’s presence in Gaza amongst the hostages was revealed Sunday in a readout of a call between President Joe Biden and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar released by the White House.

In the exchange the president “condemned unequivocally the holding of hostages by Hamas, including many young children, one of whom is a three-year old American citizen toddler.”