House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) addressed the “March for Israel” rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Tuesday in which he voiced opposition to calls for a ceasefire between the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and Hamas terrorists.

“The calls for a ceasefire are outrageous,” Johnson said in his remarks, prompting cheers and chants of “no ceasefire” from the thousands of Israel supporters in attendance. “Hamas terrorists waged the bloodiest assault on Jewish life since the Holocaust.”

Johnson, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), then spoke of the approximately 240 hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas and other radical Islamic terror organizations.

“There are hundreds of hostages, many of them Americans, still stuck inside Gaza,” the Speaker said.

“Israel will cease their counter offensive when Hamas ceases to be a threat to the Jewish state,” he added.

This story is developing.