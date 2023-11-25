WATCH: Female Israeli Tank Commanders Wipe Out Hamas Terrorists

A group of Israeli women who serve as commanders in the armored corps of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saved two communities near Gaza during the Hamas attack on October 7 — and their story has finally been told on Israeli television.

As Breitbart News recently noted during a visit to the agricultural community of Yated, near the Egyptian and Gaza borders:

Yated was spared the worst of the October 7 carnage, according to local farmer Shai Avraham, thanks in part to a vigilant female tank commander from a nearby base who decided to fire upon a group of Hamas terrorists who were lurking near the community. She killed most of them, and while a few persisted in their attack, others fled back to Gaza and did not return.

A few commenters on social media doubted whether such an event actually happened. It did, and Israel’s Channel 12 reported it:

These are the female tank warriors who saved an entire community on Oct 7. via Keshet 12 News pic.twitter.com/ZpsXoL1ACa — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 25, 2023

Female officers in the IDF typically serve as instructors, or in logistical roles. However, a small but increasing number are being accepted into combat units, including infantry, armored corps, and aviation roles.

Women are playing combat roles inside Gaza as well during the current conflict, serving in mixed male-female units.

